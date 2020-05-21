Bernalillo County to giveaway face masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Thursday that it will offer free face masks on Friday. The free washable and reusable facemasks will be distributed at eight county facility locations on Friday and each district has 1,000 masks to distribute totaling 5,000 masks to giveaway.

“Under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order, all people should be wearing masks in public,” says Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a press release. “This will create protection for everyone as we approach the memorial holiday weekend.”

Bernalillo County says there is a limit of one mask per resident. Mask distribution will take place at these eight locations on Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE

Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth St. NW

South Valley Multipurpose Center, 2008 Larrazolo Road SW

Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road

Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW

Bernalillo County Atrium building, 6840 Second St., NW

CARE Campus, 5901 Zuni Road, SE

