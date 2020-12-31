Bernalillo County offers 2 new South Valley COVID-19 testing sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - With galleries closed by the pandemic, local artists are having a tough time showing off and selling their work. Now, they could be getting some help. A new partnership is looking to support Albuquerque's creative community, and while the pandemic has forced them to switch gears, it's not stopping their work. "We had plans to partner on a physical gallery right when the pandemic hit," said Carlos Contreras, a local artist, and owner of Immastar Productions. "It made sense to now bring it online."

Immastar Productions and Paper Plane Branding and Marketing are teaming up to launch Art on the Rio. It's a virtual platform to view and buy the work of local artists while many galleries are closed to the public. "We're starting to also think like how do you not be static in an online space, so the idea of live, Facebook live hosted events to engage audiences with artists," said Contreras. "This is our way of saying we've created a space, we will continue to engage community, and looking for a global reach."