Bernalillo County offers 2 new South Valley COVID-19 testing sites

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will hold another round of testing in the South Valley. Health officials will offer COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday at Las Estancias Shopping Center near Coors and Rio Bravo. The site is open to anyone needing a test but testing preference will be given to people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dates and times of South Valley COVID-19 testing:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
  • Thursday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

According to a news release from the county, officials advise those using the testing location to not block access to businesses in the area. There is also a testing location at Tom Tenorio Park located at 2900 Arenal Road SW 87121 that begins Monday, Jan. 4, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment for testing or register for the COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/.

