Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court reports on Thursday, Sept. 23, that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The courthouse will remain open and the area where the infected employee worked as well as other possible areas of exposure will be properly disinfected.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the court reports that it has put numerous measures in place in order to minimize the spread of the virus. Some of these measures include implementing telework for staff, limiting the number of people allowed inside courtrooms and gathering spaces, mandating masks be worn inside of the courthouse and on court property, screening all court visitors and staff for possible virus exposure, offering court services over the phone and online, and holding the majority of hearings remotely.

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court states that it will monitor the situation and will take any necessary steps in order to further protect the health and safety of those who visit and work at the courthouse.