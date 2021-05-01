Bernalillo County making the most of the green tier Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Bernalillo County’s first night in the green reopening tier and lots of people were out in the city’s Friday night hotspots. “I think it’s a beautiful spring night,” said Ed Handey of Albuquerque. “There appears to be a fair number of groups milling out in front of restaurants, waiting to get in.”

Story continues below

“I feel like people are starting to come out a little bit more, maybe they’re feeling more comfortable as more people are getting vaccinated. I’m not sure,” said Ashley Dixon of Rio Rancho. News 13 crews saw lines Friday night outside the Sawmill Market near Old Town, as well as up and down the sidewalks of Nob Hill.

In the green tier, restaurants can now fill indoors spaces up to 50% and outdoor spaces up to 75%. Businesses that are strictly bars can open outdoor spaces only at 25% capacity.