Bernalillo County makes COVID-19 video on social distancing, practices

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is giving residents the chance to learn the best behaviors and guidelines for social distancing to help stop community spread of COVID-19 through an instructional video.

Bernalillo County says social distancing is designed to ‘flatten the curve,’ to keep the rate of infections low to avoid overwhelming the healthcare systems and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Best behaviors include: staying six feet away from others, keep outdoor groups to less than five people or less, avoid unnecessary outside activity and stay home when you are sick.

