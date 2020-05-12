Bernalillo County looking to hire election board members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking to hire election board members for the upcoming primary election.

Election board members must be registered voters in Bernalillo County. Floor judges and system clerks are paid $150 a day. The county clerk says while they have many regulars who do it year after year but this year is different because of the virus.

The county clerk’s office couldn’t say how many workers are still needed but are asking for people to apply.

Contact your Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at 505-243-VOTE or clerk@bernco.gov. For more information, you can visit BerncoVotes.org.

