Bernalillo County highlights importance of maintaining social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico residents have been practicing social distancing since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as businesses slowly begin to reopen, it is crucial that the public continues this practice.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Bernalillo County’s director of Emergency Management Richard Clark about why it is important that the public not let up on social distancing. Clark explains that the state has done well with social distancing and staying at home during the health order and while the rate of infections is not decreasing, it is leveling off.

“Social distancing is very important, I mean we’ve been talking about this from the very beginning because of the fact that if you’re six-feet apart from each other if you’re wearing a mask if you’re washing your hands if you’re staying at home and only going to the store or places when you need to, that’s important because that person-to-person spread is what really causes the overload of the health system, it causes that transmission from one person to another,” said Clark.

Clark explains that to stop these practices would likely cause a spike in cases. As health officials expect a return of the virus this winter, it is critical to keep up hygiene practices and protocols once the health order ends.

“We don’t have a vaccination, we’ve done some antibiotics that work but it’s very very important,” said Clark. “Just like the flu, it’s going to come back in force again and so we want to be very careful that we continue to do that social distancing until the CDC’s able to come up with vaccinations, with ways to mitigate this thing and prevent it from happening in the future.”