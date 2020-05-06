Live Now
Bernalillo County delivers tank of non-portable water to McKinley County

Coronavirus New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is helping provide water to help those living near Gallup. The county delivered a 5,000-gallon tanker to Red Rock State Park Tuesday.

“Bernalillo County is always ready and willing to help our neighboring counties in time of need, so we are glad to help out,” says Bernalillo County Emergency Manager Richard Clark in a press release. “We will remain ready to send more water if the need arises.”

People cannot drink the water but it can be used for livestock and washing. Right now, people who live outside Gallup city limits are not allowed in the city to get any essential items. The lockdown in Gallup is expected to be lifted Thursday at noon.

