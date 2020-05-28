Bernalillo County continuing to give away face masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque City Councilor Cynthia Borrego and Council Vice President Diane Gibson have proposed two pieces of legislation to assist local businesses while the state's health orders are still in effect. The ordinance would allow the Albuquerque Planning Department to generate 'Temporary Outdoor Dining Area' (TODA) permits to allow restaurants to expand into outdoor parking lots.

TODA permits will require a scaled site plan, the payment of a fee, and approval from both the property and restaurant owners. The outdoor seating in parking lots will be fenced from parking lot traffic and shade structures would be allowed where they would otherwise not be permitted.