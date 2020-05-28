Bernalillo County continuing to give away face masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will continue its mask giveaway Friday, May 29 starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children and adult sizes available. The county has eight locations where masks will be given away with a limit of one mask per person.
Eight locations with mask giveaways:
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE
- Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW
- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth St. NW
- South Valley Multipurpose Center, 2008 Larrazolo Road SW
- Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road
- Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW
- Bernalillo County Atrium building, 6840 Second St., NW
- CARE Campus, 5901 Zuni Road, SE