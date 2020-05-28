Bernalillo County continuing to give away face masks

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will continue its mask giveaway Friday, May 29 starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children and adult sizes available. The county has eight locations where masks will be given away with a limit of one mask per person.

Eight locations with mask giveaways:

  • Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE
  • Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW
  • Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth St. NW
  • South Valley Multipurpose Center, 2008 Larrazolo Road SW
  • Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road
  • Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW
  • Bernalillo County Atrium building, 6840 Second St., NW
  • CARE Campus, 5901 Zuni Road, SE

