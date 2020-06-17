Bernalillo County commissioners approve one-time grants for small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is providing emergency funding to small businesses. The county will offer one-time grants up to $10,000 to qualifying small businesses and nonprofits to cover costs including employee wages, vendor bills, and rent.

$5 million is allotted for this fund which is available as part of the CARES Act federal stimulus package. The application process opens on June 22 and closes on June 29.

For businesses to qualify, they must have a physical establishment located in Bernalillo County and have one to 50 full time employees or equivalent part time employees. Businesses and organizations must not have received more than $3 million in taxable receipts for each year.

Priority will be given to organizations that did not receive funds from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Federal Paycheck Protection Program, or small business assistance funds from the State of New Mexico or the City of Albuquerque. Reimbursement is not required for grant recipients.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources