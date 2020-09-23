Bernalillo County commissioners approve disaster relief aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to help residents impacted by the pandemic who are not eligible for other programs. The Disaster Relief Program was approved by commissioners on Tuesday night.

To qualify, an applicant must be a county resident who doesn’t qualify for a federal stimulus check and who doesn’t qualify for unemployment benefits. Commissioners have not yet said how much money each person could get.

The application will be posted at a later date.

