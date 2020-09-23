Bernalillo County commissioners approve disaster relief aid

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to help residents impacted by the pandemic who are not eligible for other programs. The Disaster Relief Program was approved by commissioners on Tuesday night.

To qualify, an applicant must be a county resident who doesn’t qualify for a federal stimulus check and who doesn’t qualify for unemployment benefits. Commissioners have not yet said how much money each person could get.

The application will be posted at a later date.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss