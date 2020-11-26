Bernalillo County Commissioner calls for more COVID-19 testing in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Commissioner is pleading to the governor for more testing sites in the hard-hit south valley.

“It really seemed like they had it everywhere else…they had it at Balloon Fiesta Park, which is the opposite part of my district when they knew the numbers weren’t big in that district. Matter of fact, they’re lower in those districts. Why would you make a decision to do that and not do it in the district where the highest numbers are?” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

The New Mexico Department of Health’s website shows a breakdown of cases by zip code with the South Valley having more than 4,700 cases, by far the most in the city. County Commissioner Quezada represents the area. In a letter to the governor sent Wednesday, he’s requesting additional testing sites in the community he says are often overlooked and are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“I truly feel that we are the workforce. We’re the ones who are the frontline workers now. We are the low-wage earners in my district that have to go to work and that work in restaurants, work in hospitals, and clean hospital rooms,” said Quezada.

Quezada was able to schedule two upcoming testing events this Saturday and Dec. 8 in the South Valley but says more still needs to be done.