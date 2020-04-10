Bernalillo County: Building permits holding steady

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Another business that hasn’t slowed is construction. Bernalillo County says building permits have held steady during the outbreak.

Construction is considered an essential business that includes new construction, repair and remodeling. In the last three weeks, there have been 60 residential building permits compared to 53 before the stay-at-home order and 12 commercial building permits compared to nine.

The permits for plumping, mechanical, sprinklers and other installs have been very similar. The county has kept its Planning Department open for permitting but has made modifications to reduce human interaction.

