Bernalillo County, APS housing families impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and Albuquerque Public Schools are working together to provide housing to families in need during the pandemic. They are giving out motel vouchers to APS families who have recently become homeless as a result of COVID-19.

Families will receive a variety of services once they enter the program including assistance in seeking long-term housing and educational support.

