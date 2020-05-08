Bernalillo County announces summer schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has announced which parks and rec facilities will be open this summer.

The pool at Rio Grande High School will be open but only for adult water exercise and lap swim, not recreational swimming. The facility will limit the number of people inside and observe social distancing. Grab-and-go lunches will still be provided.

“This is a very difficult decision to make,” says Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Debbie Jo Almager in a press release. “The safety of our citizens and staff is of the utmost importance and we want to drastically reduce any chance that this virus could spread through the use of county facilities.”

All other pools, as well as community centers, will remain closed. The county also canceled its summer basketball and softball leagues, as well as the Jimmy Nieto Softball Tournament and the State Park and Rec conference. The county is not offering traditional summer camps but young people can take part in online art and music classes, exercise groups and more. The county said they will also offer grab-n-go art kits that kids can use at home.

“We’re encouraging everyone to keep in touch, via the county Parks and Rec website for program offerings that families can enjoy,” said Almager in the same press release.

The county says that residents who have already paid for a summer program or camp is entitled to a refund or credit toward another program or season.

Closed and Canceled

ALL outdoor swimming pools

Community centers

Summer sports leagues (Youth basketball and adult softball)

Jimmy Nieto Softball Tournament

New Mexico Recreation & Park Association state conference in Albuquerque

For more information on the Bernalillo County summer schedule, click here.

