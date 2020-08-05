Bernalillo County announces patio grant applications complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Economic Development Department reports that it has received 39 patio grant applications that were designed to offer gap funding or restaurants who operate outdoor dining facilities outside Albuquerque city limits. Of those 39 applications, only 25 qualified for assistance under the funding provided by the CARES Act.

“This is the county stepping up in an effort to help the small business owners,” said County Commission Vice Chair Charlene Pyskoty in a press release. “Our restaurant owners and employees work hard and shouldn’t have to suffer while the world grapples with the pandemic.”

The county states that the Economic Development Department will now screen each application and will start distributing checks by the middle of August. Bernalillo County reminds businesses that whether a business owner is eligible for the patio grant, they may still qualify for other existing programs.

“The businesses that didn’t qualify were all inside the city limits, but were referred to the city’s patio grant program.” said Bernalillo County Economic Development Director Mayling Armijo in a press release. “This grant is only for businesses outside the boundaries of the City of Albuquerque and we are happy that we could provide some relief during this challenging time.”

Bernalillo County intends to start taking another round of applications for the CARES grant for any businesses in the county starting on August 17. Information about the application process will be posted on the county website when it becomes available.

