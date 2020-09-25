Bernalillo County announces new programs for community centers

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced on Friday that a handful of recreation facilities have now opened due to the change in the state’s public health order. All visitors to the facilities must adhere to the order by using social distancing, wearing masks, and having no more than 10 people to a group.

Four community centers are open and offering grab-n-go lunches Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunches will be available for anyone under the age of 18. Each of the community centers will also be offering all-day care for school-aged children. Each center can accommodate 25 kids with spaces still available. The program costs $60 per week.

Westside Community Center – 1250 Isleta Blvd, SW 87105. 9 registered, 14 slots available. (505) 314-0176

– 1250 Isleta Blvd, SW 87105. 9 registered, 14 slots available. (505) 314-0176 Paradise Hills Community Center – 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW 87114. 18 registered, 6 slots available. (505) 314-0245

– 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW 87114. 18 registered, 6 slots available. (505) 314-0245 Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center – 9800 4th St. NW 87114. 8 registered, 19 slots available. (505) 468-7800

– 9800 4th St. NW 87114. 8 registered, 19 slots available. (505) 468-7800 Los Vecinos Community Center – 478 1/2 Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras, NM 87059. 21 registered, 4 slots available. (505) 314-0240

Ball fields are now open as well. Teams interested in using county facilities must call and register with the Parks and Recreation Department at (505) 314-0400. More information on Bernalillo County is available on their website.