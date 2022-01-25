Bernalillo Co. to distribute free at-home COVID tests

It is important to understand that an at-home COVID test is a snapshot. It only reveals if the individual has a significant viral load at the time of the test.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has about 30,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to hand out. The tests were acquired by the New Mexico Department of Health. The distribution of those tests will begin Wednesday at some community centers and senior centers. Each center is being given the test because they are in an area with high positivity rates.

According to the county, the following are the locations:

Los Padillas Community Center: 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW, 87105 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View Community Center: 201 Prosperity Ave SE, 87105 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center: 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW, 87105 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Westside Community Center located at 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pajarito Mesa Community Building located at 9550 Pajarito Rd SW, 87121 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Gutierrez-Hubbell House located at 6029 Isleta Blvd SW 87105 M – F, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services located at 5901 Zuni SE, 87108 M – F, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bernalillo County Department of Housing and the Bernalillo County Midtown Public Health Office located at 2400 Wellesley Dr NE, 87107 M – F, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



