Bernalillo Co. scales down staffing to essential personnel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County closed various departments and county buildings at noon, Monday, March 16 until April 15. Deputy county managers and elected officials have reviewed work assignments throughout the county and have categorized employees into the following categories:

Essential – must report to work as normal

Non-essential – telework from home

Non-essential – remain at home but available for call-in as needed

Law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel, 911 dispatch, and the Metropolitan Detention Center (no in-person visitation) will work as normal.

The closures and reductions are in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and limit personal contact between residents. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked residents to stay at home and if they do go out, to keep at least a six-foot distance to avoid contact.

BernCo operations from March 16 until April 15 are as follows:

Department schedules are as follows: