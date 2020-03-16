Bernalillo Co. scales down staffing to essential personnel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County closed various departments and county buildings at noon, Monday, March 16 until April 15. Deputy county managers and elected officials have reviewed work assignments throughout the county and have categorized employees into the following categories:
- Essential – must report to work as normal
- Non-essential – telework from home
- Non-essential – remain at home but available for call-in as needed
Law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel, 911 dispatch, and the Metropolitan Detention Center (no in-person visitation) will work as normal.
The closures and reductions are in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and limit personal contact between residents. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked residents to stay at home and if they do go out, to keep at least a six-foot distance to avoid contact.
BernCo operations from March 16 until April 15 are as follows:
Department schedules are as follows:
- ABC Community School Partnership – Closed
- Accounts Payable – Open – limited staffing
- Phone contact preferred: 505-468-7777
- Animal Care Offices – Open with adjusted hours of operation Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Animal viewing until 3 p.m.
- Enforcement Services are unchanged
- No shot clinics or microchipping until further notice
- Assessor’s Office – Public access by appointment only – call 505-222-3700. Other services available at www.assessor@bernco.gov
- Behavioral Health – CARE Campus – Open
- Clerk – Normal business hours but appointments are encouraged
- County Commission – By appointment only
- Live stream of all commission meetings – no public access
- County Executive Offices – Public access by appointment only
- Community centers and fitness centers – Closed
- No private events
- No sports programming
- East Mountain Transfer station – Limited hours
- Friday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday – 8 a.m. to Noon
- No green waste or recycling accepted
- Economic Development – Closed, phone contact only
- Fleet & Facilities – Open
- Garbage collection – by Waste Management – Open
- Human Resources – Closed. Questions to HR@bernco.gov
- Housing Department – Open
- Lunch program
- Breakfast and lunch served M-F 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Grab and go only)
- Mt. View Community Center
- Paradise Hills Community Center
- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center
- South Valley Multipurpose Center
- Vista Grande Community Center
- Westside Community Center
- Breakfast and lunch served M-F 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Grab and go only)
- MDC – No in-person visitation – videophone or email only
- Parks, Recreation and Open Space Offices – Closed, email and phone contact only
- Planning and Development Services – Open – permit application intake
- Probate Court – Closed
- Open Space – Outdoor trails and facilities open, buildings closed
- Operations and Maintenance – Open
- Solid Waste Payments
- Traffic permitting via the website
- Procurement – Open – normal business hours (limited staffing)
- Phone contact preferred: 505-468-7013
- Rio Grande swimming pool – Closed
- Risk Management – Open – limited staffing
- Phone contact preferred: 505-314-0440
- Senior meal sites – Closed, City of Albuquerque to make home deliveries
- Technical Services – Open
- Developmental review permitting
- Treasurer’s Office – Open M- F 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cashiers and limited customer service.
- Youth Services Center – Suspended visitations, increased phone visitation, video conferencing for attorneys, suspended volunteer programs.
