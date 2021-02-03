Bernalillo Co. partnership to offer free vehicle sanitation to first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders can get their personal vehicles sanitized for free. In partnership with Bernalillo County, ABQ Sanitation will be on hand at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The process takes less than five minutes and completely kills coronavirus and other contaminants.

“The first responders in our community are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis as they do their jobs,” said Commission Vice Chair Steven Michael Quezada in a news release. “We fail to think about the virus that may linger in the cars they drive home. I just want to make sure we protect these workers and their families from this virus.”

The county says any first responders, such as sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, ambulance attendants, city police officers, or other front-line workers, can have their vehicles sanitized, for free. You do need to show your badge or ID.