Bernalillo Co. partnership to offer free vehicle sanitation to first responders

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disinfectant worker character in protective mask and suit sprays bacterial or virus in a car.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders can get their personal vehicles sanitized for free. In partnership with Bernalillo County, ABQ Sanitation will be on hand at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The process takes less than five minutes and completely kills coronavirus and other contaminants.

“The first responders in our community are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis as they do their jobs,” said Commission Vice Chair Steven Michael Quezada in a news release. “We fail to think about the virus that may linger in the cars they drive home. I just want to make sure we protect these workers and their families from this virus.”

The county says any first responders, such as sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, ambulance attendants, city police officers, or other front-line workers, can have their vehicles sanitized, for free. You do need to show your badge or ID.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES