ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County began handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. The county received its first batch of around 30,000 test kits from the state. They’re being given out in areas with high positivity rates. On Wednesday, that covered most of the South Valley.

The goal is to give people quick results to curb the spread. “Give yourself a rapid test, and you know if you’re having the symptoms, and the rapid test shows positive, high probability that you are positive with COVID and then you take the appropriate actions,” said Thomas Walmsley, with the county.

The county says it’s working with food banks, community centers, schools and churches so they have places to hand them out. Once locations are set, that information will be entered into an online portal so people can look up where to get one.