Bernalillo Co. offering temporary hotel vouchers to homeless families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program is helping homeless families. Bernalillo County is offering temporary hotel vouchers to families with young children experiencing homelessness because of the pandemic. Albuquerque Public Schools will refer families to the county. The families will also get other helpful services to get them back on their feet.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Charlene Pyskoty in a news release. “I’ve even heard of people, who aren’t in immediate need of their stimulus money, who have turned it around to help others. Any donation will go a long way.”

The county says families chosen for the voucher program will also receive a variety of services including school-based social workers who will continue to provide case management support to make sure families maintain and sustain housing, students engage in educational opportunities provided by APS, and assistance in seeking long-term housing, educational support, and case management services for the entire family.

According to the same news release, program participants are referred for a Motel Voucher through the APS McKinney-Vento program and after getting the referral, the Behavioral Health Services Department will then review, and the placement process will begin. The county says to determine eligibility individuals can complete the McKinney Vento Referral Form or contact McKinney Vento at 505-256-8239.

The county says those interested in donating, can visit the New Mexico Foundation at BernCo Hotel Voucher Program.