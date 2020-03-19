Belen schools offer meals by bus, pick-up sites

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – As coronavirus concerns keep schools closed, a New Mexico school district is now using its yellow buses to deliver food.

Belen Consolidated Schools staff said it’s on a mission to make sure kids don’t go without the meals they depend on during the usual school day. Public Education Department Secretary Dr. Ryan Stewart last Thursday said schools would be closed for three weeks, starting March 16.

The kitchen staff was up early Thursday cooking breakfasts and lunches at La Merced Elementary School, where more than a thousand brown bags of food then went out for delivery by bus to students and their families at their usual bus stops.

“Our bus drivers called each and every one of their families to find out how many children were at home and how many meals would need to be on each bus,” Superintendent Diane Vallejos stated.

To make this effort happen, the district this week switched from its federally-funded meal program to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department one so they can feed more kids. This allows them to give meals to anyone in the household ages one to 18 and not just students.

“My daughters look forward to getting their lunch every day, and it makes them feel like they still have a little bit of school in them, especially because they’re really missing it,” said parent Mariah Anaya as she picked up her kids’ meals.

Hundreds more are opting to pick up their meals curbside at ten so-called grab-and-go meal sites at schools between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily. “It’s a big help, especially because you can’t find anything right now in the stores, like milk,” Anaya added.

Meanwhile, teachers are encouraging at-home learning by giving families resources online, or folders with tasks they can do at home.

In all, these are gestures of community support in hopes of making an impact outside the classroom. “I was very humbled by the number of individuals that stepped up for our kids in this time of need. It means the world to me,” Vallejos said.

“We need to help each other in this big time of need,” Anaya added.

People wanting to volunteer or be added to the list to receive meals or find a school pick-up site can call the district’s transportation department at 505-966-1175.

Don’t Miss