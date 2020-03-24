Belen Police to conduct ‘high visibility’ patrols

Breaking News
First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico
by: KRQE Media

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Police want to ensure the public knows they will be out patrolling the streets looking for people not following the governor’s order to socially distance themselves.

Chief James Harris says they will conduct ‘high visibility’ patrols throughout the town. Chief Harris is asking the public to stay home and to limit contact with each other as much as possible.

