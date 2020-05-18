Belen High School alumni hold virtual class renunion

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus didn’t stop a big group of Belen High School alumni from holding a very special class reunion.

“We have so many obstacles in front of us that we as humans have to overcome, and that is one thing that we from Belen do is we overcome,” said Belen High School Alumna Tarla Hill. Former Eagles from each class of the 90s met together virtually Sunday. The reunion included a pep assembly, remembering late students and faculty, meeting in smaller groups, and even a dance session.

The organizers hope the community even spreads a message of hope. “Sixty years from now when I’m getting asked, when the next pandemic hits, if there’s another one, how did you survive COVID? Well actually, this is what me and my friends did and we came together as a hometown and that’s how we got through it and that’s how you’ll get through it,” said Belen High alumnus Brian Sanchez.

More than 300 former students participated.

