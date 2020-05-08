Belen Consolidated Schools plans for in-person graduation in June

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Social distancing orders have already made schools cancel in-person graduation ceremonies this year, but some high schools in New Mexico are trying to find a way.

Belen Consolidated Schools said that it does plan to hold a live graduation in June. “They all deserve it,” parent Candice Flores said. “They really do.”

Flores is hopeful her son will be able to walk across the stage this summer. “It is exciting for us parents to at least have that for our kids,” Flores said.

Belen Consolidated Schools recently polled parents and found that a virtual graduation was an unpopular option. “Having them there in person is better,” Flores said. “It is more personal and more meaningful.”

Now, the district plans to combine Belen High and Infinity High’s graduation with 240 seniors filling Eagle Stadium on June 9. It will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. “One thing we have heard over and over again is that they want to gather as a group one more time,” superintendent Diane Vallegos said.

Vallegos said they won’t have the usual crowd of 3,000 friends and family. “We understand it may have to be with an empty stadium,” Vallegos said. “We know it may have to be with chairs six feet apart, and we understand it may have to be with masks.”

Vallegos said right now, they plan to give each student two tickets for guests, but everything is subject to change.

“We want it to be as close to a traditional ceremony as possible,” Vallegos said. “We don’t know how close we are going to be able to get. We will follow the orders of the governor.”

While it is possible the date may be pushed back or not happen at all, Flores said she is hopeful they will have a live ceremony to close out this chapter of her son’s life.

“I think it will mean a lot to them even though it is just a ceremony,” Flores said. “It symbolizes something, and it means something to them. I think they would appreciate it.”

In the meantime, the City of Belen is holding a parade on Tuesday when graduation was originally planned. Graduates will drive down Becker Avenue, and their photos will line the streets. The public can park along the route to honk and support them. Then, they will light the stadium up at 8:20 p.m. which is 20:20 military time, to honor the seniors who will be in the parking lot.

Los Lunas School District is also tentatively planning a parade for seniors on its graduation day, May 22. Their ceremonies will be virtual-only.

