Belen City Hall evacuated over possible exposure

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – City Hall in Belen was evacuated Friday morning after an employee’s son tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s son lives in Arizona but the employee’s wife visited him just this week. City staff learned about it around 9:30 a.m.

“Within 15 minutes we asked city hall to leave so we could get everything deep cleaned and make sure everybody was safe,” said Mayor Jerah Cordova.

The mayor says most staff was already working remotely so no services will be disrupted by the shutdown. City Hall was already closed to the public but the Mayor hopes to open it back up to essential employees Monday.

