Behavioral Health Services extends emergency financial support deadline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Behavioral Health Services announced Tuesday it will be extending the application deadline, for emergency financial support through the Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Provider CARES Grant, to Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. or until funds have been exhausted. The grant is for qualified behavioral health providers to help with costs associated with interruption caused by the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the county has awarded over $279,000 to behavioral health providers in the community. The goal of the funds according to Bernalillo County are as follows:

Increase the access to behavioral health care services to Bernalillo County residents from behavioral health providers during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Expand services to minimize the behavioral health impact of COVID-19 among Bernalillo County residents;

Ensure that behavioral health provider systems have the capacity to handle COVID-19 impacted clients through an expansion of services to address new needs related to the pandemic and the rapid demand for services.

According to the same news release, the county will offer one-time grants up to $10,000 to qualifying behavioral health providers covering costs such as employee wages, vendor bills, and telehealth expansions and $1 million has been allocated for this fund, which is available as part of the CARES Act federal stimulus package.

Bernalillo County says for more information or questions on the application process, call 505-468-1590 or email BehavioralHealth@bernco.gov.