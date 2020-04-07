Beer, wine and liquor sales increase during ‘stay-at-home’ order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beer, wine and liquor sales shot up 55 percent nationally in March, compared to the same month last year. The governor ordered all liquor stores to close effective Tuesday morning. In New Mexico, most breweries, wineries and liquor stores have seen the same increase since the stay at home order came down.

“People have been coming into our taprooms in droves to buy beer for package, and they’ve been very generous,” said Jeff Erway.

Erway is the founder of Lacumbre and says they are only doing to-go orders and don’t allow any more than three people inside their taprooms at a time. He said on Fridays around 2 p.m. they have been having a bit of a line, with people standing six-feet apart.

However, he says on the brewing side they’ve been slowing down because right now there’s no need for draft beer.

“I honestly have to tell you, it’s been absolutely amazing to see the support from the community. You know longtime fans that come into our taprooms that just miss our people, they miss the environment,” said Barbie Gonzalez from Marble Brewery.

Marble is also only doing to-go orders. Both breweries say having their products sold in local grocery stores has been a tremendous help. However, as people have been stocking up, the brewers guild says grocery store sales have started to slow down.

“They’re like I don’t need to buy anymore beer, so what we’re trying to get people to now, if you have the means and you’re still employed, we’re asking that people buy merch, or buy gift cards or gift cards to give away,” said Leah Black, the Executive Director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild.

There was a busy flow of people coming in and out of liquor stores Monday beating the governor’s order. Tuesday at 7 a.m. they must close. The governor said Monday afternoon that liquor stores are non-essential, so they fall under the new order.

The New Mexico Brewers Guild has a full list of breweries that remain open on it’s website. If they serve food, they can stay open for carryout under the governor’s new order.

