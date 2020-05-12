Live Now
Becker Avenue in Belen decorated with senior photos

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The faces of Belen High School and Infinity graduates are now decorating the streets. City workers put up banners along Becker Avenue Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night, there will be a parade to celebrate the seniors starting at Becker and Fifth to Delgado Avenue. Belen schools will hold a live graduation on June 9.

