BCFD offering online fire safety videos for Fire Prevention Month

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire Prevention Month has gone virtual with the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD). The department is teaching lessons in fire safety in a new series of videos on their Bernalillo County Kids Corner YouTube and Facebook pages.

The topics include calling 911 and creating exit plans, information about smoke detectors, dangers in the kitchen, safety with matches, lighters and candles, and more. The video series comes in place of the deputy fire marshal’s visits to schools or having kids go to fire stations.

“We’re always looking for new ways we can do outreach to children in the community at large,” said BCFD Public Information Officer Lee Martin. BCFD has also hosted virtual classroom visits over Zoom to give virtual station tours.