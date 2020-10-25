BCFD offering online fire safety videos for Fire Prevention Month

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire Prevention Month has gone virtual with the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD). The department is teaching lessons in fire safety in a new series of videos on their Bernalillo County Kids Corner YouTube and Facebook pages.

The topics include calling 911 and creating exit plans, information about smoke detectors, dangers in the kitchen, safety with matches, lighters and candles, and more. The video series comes in place of the deputy fire marshal’s visits to schools or having kids go to fire stations.

“We’re always looking for new ways we can do outreach to children in the community at large,” said BCFD Public Information Officer Lee Martin. BCFD has also hosted virtual classroom visits over Zoom to give virtual station tours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss