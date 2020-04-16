BCFD cadets transition to distance learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire cadets completed their first full week of distance learning.

Traditionally, it would be 18 weeks of grueling in-class training at the fire academy in the South Valley. Due to the pandemic, they, like many others, had to transition to online classes.

Academy staff is still leading cadets in physical fitness, classroom instruction, practical skills, and testing. Then, in small groups, cadets have hands-on skills testing with an academy instructor.

“We came together and pre-recorded some videos for them. We posted onto their Google classroom and we basically go over all the skills that we’re going to require of them when they come down,” says

The cadets are scheduled to graduate this summer.

