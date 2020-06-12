News Alert
Eastbound I-40 shut down at Coors due to fatal single-vehicle accident
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Bars remain closed despite breweries opening

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breweries are now open, but, bars are still in limbo, waiting to hear when they’ll get the green light. Many bars we talked to simply did not want to comment about still being closed.

“Bars, people stay longer, they stay open later, I have a different dynamic about how people interact and behave in bars and again, I don’t want the viewers who are hearing this, that these are opinions, about behavior.. It’s just that that… that’s why we go to a bar,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

That was the governor Thursday explaining why breweries could open back up but not bars. Bars that make more than 50% of their money off food opened back up along with restaurants earlier this month.

The staff at The Red Velvet Underground fall into that category. The owners says she’s created a two drink limit unless customers order food, but she feels for the bars that still can’t open.

“Yeah I don’t understand why some of them can’t open because people do sit six feet apart and they do have somewhat of a kind of food service, they might not have a restaurant license but I think the state really needs to think about helping us more,” said Dori Martin the owner of the Red Velvet Underground.

She feels a lot of bars could adopt some of the changes she’s made to adhere to social distancing. they do however have a restaurant license, which a lot of bars do not. It’s possible bars could re-open next month.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss