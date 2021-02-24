Bars hopeful following state’s revised county framework

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While bars in Bernalillo County still can’t open after the state’s new ‘Red to Turquoise’ framework, there is still some hope. At the turquoise level, bars are allowed to open at 33% capacity indoors and 75% on the patio. while at the green level, bars can open at 25% capacity on patios.

The owner of Bourbon and Boots on Central says March 14 marks one year since they closed because of the pandemic. The owner says they have had to get creative to keep the doors open. “Well, it’s helpful that they’re mentioning bars now definitely. For us personally, we went out of our way, spent a little money, and invested in renovating a kitchen that is connected to our bar so we’re actually going to be a fully operational restaurant,” said owner Rich Baca.

Baca says they have taken advantage of government resources for small businesses and also paid for expenses out of pocket to stay open.