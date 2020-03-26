Breaking News
First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico

Barbecue business delivers food to AFR stations

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meanwhile, a local business is giving back to first responders and hospital workers.

‘Fat T’s Barbecue’ delivered meals to six different Albuquerque Fire Rescue stations Wednesday, including Station 19. They have them prepared shredded pork to cook and eat at any time including potato salad, baked beans and chips.

The owner simply wanted to help any way possible. “We just feel like it’s needed in the community to give these guys a good morale boost, make some people smile and hopefully feed them some good barbecue,” said Owner of Fat T’s Tylor Torres.

Fat T’s will deliver food to hospitals starting Thursday and police stations on Friday. The business is hoping to hand out 3,000 more meals once restrictions are lifted.

You can donate to the cause here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞