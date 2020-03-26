Barbecue business delivers food to AFR stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meanwhile, a local business is giving back to first responders and hospital workers.

‘Fat T’s Barbecue’ delivered meals to six different Albuquerque Fire Rescue stations Wednesday, including Station 19. They have them prepared shredded pork to cook and eat at any time including potato salad, baked beans and chips.

The owner simply wanted to help any way possible. “We just feel like it’s needed in the community to give these guys a good morale boost, make some people smile and hopefully feed them some good barbecue,” said Owner of Fat T’s Tylor Torres.

Fat T’s will deliver food to hospitals starting Thursday and police stations on Friday. The business is hoping to hand out 3,000 more meals once restrictions are lifted.

You can donate to the cause here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources