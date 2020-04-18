Bandelier Elementary School PE teacher helps kids stay active at home

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local PE teacher is making sure his students stay active while they’re stuck at home. Bandelier Elementary School PE teacher Chris Jarvis created a website with PE lessons for his students. There’s plenty to do for kids to stay active. There are demonstrations on how to do different exercises and YouTube videos on fun activities students can do from home while social distancing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞