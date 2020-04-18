Bandelier Elementary School PE teacher helps kids stay active at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Ph.D. student at the University of New Mexico is using his time away from campus to make life-saving devices that the state doesn't have nearly enough of. Using tools around the house like a saw and screwdriver, Mostafa Peysokhan is making something that could save lives.

In five hours and less than $60, he created a ventilator in his Albuquerque living room. He said people can pump the Ambu bag for a manual ventilator or plug the machine in for it to work automatically with knobs to adjust things like speed and volume.