Bandelier Elementary School PE teacher helps kids stay active at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local PE teacher is making sure his students stay active while they’re stuck at home. Bandelier Elementary School PE teacher Chris Jarvis created a website with PE lessons for his students. There’s plenty to do for kids to stay active. There are demonstrations on how to do different exercises and YouTube videos on fun activities students can do from home while social distancing.
