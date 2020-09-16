Balloon Museum reopens on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of being closed, the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is once again open to visitors. Museums got the green light to reopen a couple of weeks ago under certain conditions.

Tickets for specific time slots will be sold online and in advance and the museum will reduce capacity and implement social distancing measures. All touch screens and hands-on areas will be closed.

The museum will be open at 25% capacity Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission costs $6 for adults and $5 for those with a valid New Mexico ID.

Admission to seniors 65 and up is $4 and youth ages six through 17 are $3. Children five and under and Museum Members are free. Free admission days do not apply during this phase of reopening.

