Balloon Museum doubles down on exhibit cleaning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Balloon Museum is one of a handful of local museums that has recently reopened and they’re taking extra precautions to keep their museum clean and their visitors safe.

“We are so happy the Balloon Museum has reopened,” said Balloon Museum Manager Nan Masland.

It’s the Balloon Museum’s second day of reopening since it closed down because of the pandemic. Since then, only a handful of people have made their way back into the museum that honors one of Albuquerque’s best treasures: Ballooning.

“We had our first guest enter the museum yesterday from the public and we are so happy to be doing what we are meant to do which is to serve the public and share the joys and adventures of ballooning,” said Masland.

For one hour each afternoon, the museum once again closes its doors but for good reasons. “In the middle of the day we pause and we do a deep cleaning of the museum,” said Masland.

They clean almost every nook and cranny in the giant museum.

“We mop the floor with a disinfecting solution; we are cleaning the banisters,” said Masland. “The high touch areas; we are also cleaning the reader rails and making sure anywhere the public goes, it’s as clean as possibly can be, and then we do it all again at the end of the day.”

It’s a big task for a small crew but they believe taking the extra time to clean, will make a world of difference.

“Our high touch areas are our reader rails where people can read about our daring feats and remarkable journeys in balloons as well as our doorknobs, our handles, anywhere that someone may touch and even if they aren’t touching them, we’re still cleaning them anyway,” said Masland.

For now, the museum is only allowing visitors to come during specific time slots so they can limit the number of people inside.

