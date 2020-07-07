News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
Balloon Fiesta Park testing site closed early Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another busy day at Balloon Fiesta Park after hundreds of people waited in line to get tested for COVID-19. They closed the line off to new cars at 10 a.m. Tuesday so they’d have enough time to get through everyone before closing at 2 p.m. A reminder the testing site is closed Wednesday and Thursday then it will reopen Friday.

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

