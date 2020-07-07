Balloon Fiesta Park testing site closed early Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque board game cafe is back open. Empire Board Game Library has to come up with some new ways for people to show up and play safely in what is usually a very hands-on activity.

The board game library opened last Friday and the owner says safety measures start before players even pick out a game to play. Right when they walk in the door, customers will be asked to wash their hands before they are seated at a table for play.