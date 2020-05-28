Balloon Fiesta officials preparing for possible changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials say New Mexico’s biggest event still has the green light in the midst of the pandemic but they’re preparing for the worst. Director of Operations Sam Parks says there’s currently four scenarios at play. The first is a typical Balloon Fiesta with improved sanitation. The second would bring cut backs like a capacity on guests and no music fiesta. The third would stream the Balloon Fiesta with only balloons and pilots allowed on the field and no guests.

He’s hoping they don’t have to resort to the fourth option. “It could be delayed to sometime later in the year or quite frankly, delay it a whole year where we would not have a balloon fiesta in 2020,” said Parks. Balloon Fiesta officials say it’s too early to tell what will happen just yet but this year’s fiesta is still set for October 3 through the 11.