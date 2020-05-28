Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Balloon Fiesta officials preparing for possible changes

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials say New Mexico’s biggest event still has the green light in the midst of the pandemic but they’re preparing for the worst. Director of Operations Sam Parks says there’s currently four scenarios at play. The first is a typical Balloon Fiesta with improved sanitation. The second would bring cut backs like a capacity on guests and no music fiesta. The third would stream the Balloon Fiesta with only balloons and pilots allowed on the field and no guests.

He’s hoping they don’t have to resort to the fourth option. “It could be delayed to sometime later in the year or quite frankly, delay it a whole year where we would not have a balloon fiesta in 2020,” said Parks. Balloon Fiesta officials say it’s too early to tell what will happen just yet but this year’s fiesta is still set for October 3 through the 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss