Families enjoy Balloon Fiesta drive-in movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Superhero fanatics came together in a safe way for the Balloon Fiesta Park drive-in series. Families tailgated on Sunday night to watch Avengers: Endgame” while maintaining social distancing protocols.

It was the last showing of this weekend’s series that started on Thursday night. Organizers say the idea came from a group of peple working from home wanting to create family-friendly activities during the pandemic.

“We wanted something for our kids to do in a social-conscious environment that complies with all the state recommendations,” said organizer Kurt Young.

Related Coverage: