Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing

New Mexico drivers being rewarded for driving less during the pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stay-at-home orders have made a huge impact on travel and New Mexicans are now being rewarded for driving less during the pandemic.

Auto insurers are now issuing refunds to policyholders, anywhere between 15% to 25% of your premiums for two months. The State Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, or OSI, says major auto insurers like Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, USAA, Safeco, Travelers and State Farm have already started issuing those refunds.

New Mexicans should start seeing notices this week from their insurance companies about how much money they could be saving. “We also warned the other insurers in the state that if you’re not offering these kinds of discounts, recognizing that people are not driving, that we will issue an order,” said Russell Toal, Superintendent of Insurance.

As of Friday, all auto insurance companies in New Mexico are ordered to return a portion of drivers’ premiums. The OSI also urged all New Mexicans to adjust their anticipated annual mileage estimates either online or through their insurance companies. Reducing mileage estimates should result in lower premiums.

Policyholders should be on the lookout and report any problems or failures to deliver on promised premium refunds to the OSI.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞