New Mexico drivers being rewarded for driving less during the pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stay-at-home orders have made a huge impact on travel and New Mexicans are now being rewarded for driving less during the pandemic.

Auto insurers are now issuing refunds to policyholders, anywhere between 15% to 25% of your premiums for two months. The State Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, or OSI, says major auto insurers like Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, USAA, Safeco, Travelers and State Farm have already started issuing those refunds.

New Mexicans should start seeing notices this week from their insurance companies about how much money they could be saving. “We also warned the other insurers in the state that if you’re not offering these kinds of discounts, recognizing that people are not driving, that we will issue an order,” said Russell Toal, Superintendent of Insurance.

As of Friday, all auto insurance companies in New Mexico are ordered to return a portion of drivers’ premiums. The OSI also urged all New Mexicans to adjust their anticipated annual mileage estimates either online or through their insurance companies. Reducing mileage estimates should result in lower premiums.

Policyholders should be on the lookout and report any problems or failures to deliver on promised premium refunds to the OSI.

