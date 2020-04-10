Auto insurance providers to give policyholders’ money back for inactivity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major auto insurance providers announced they will give policyholders money back because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal congratulated the companies. “This is a true partnership that will benefit many New Mexicans,” Toal said. Both he and the insurers cite the governor’s stay-at-home order in March for reducing driving siginicantly as a reason for the credits and rebates.
The insurers also get credit for voluntarily complying with Superintendent Toal’s request that insurers refrain from cancellation or non-renewal of coverage because of non-payments caused by the effects of COVID-19. Superintendent Toal called on the remaining auto insurers who write business in New Mexico to follow the lead of their counterparts.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites