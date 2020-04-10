Auto insurance providers to give policyholders’ money back for inactivity

FILE – This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump’s is expected to mark a win in his two-year fight to gut one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change, relaxing ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raising the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major auto insurance providers announced they will give policyholders money back because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal congratulated the companies. “This is a true partnership that will benefit many New Mexicans,” Toal said. Both he and the insurers cite the governor’s stay-at-home order in March for reducing driving siginicantly as a reason for the credits and rebates.

The insurers also get credit for voluntarily complying with Superintendent Toal’s request that insurers refrain from cancellation or non-renewal of coverage because of non-payments caused by the effects of COVID-19. Superintendent Toal called on the remaining auto insurers who write business in New Mexico to follow the lead of their counterparts.

