1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham gives update on COVID-19 response in New Mexico WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Auditor threatens subpoena against Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The state auditor says he’s ready to subpoena financial records from a New Mexico hospital. Auditor Brian Colon is calling out Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup for a lack of transparency and poor fiscal management.

He says he held a virtual meeting Tuesday with hospital leadership and gave them a deadline. They have one week to turn over requested records or he’ll get a court order. The state auditor says hospital administration and county officials have failed to act appropriately to ensure fiscal responsibility despite McKinley County being a coronavirus hot spot in New Mexico.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss