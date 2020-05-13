Auditor threatens subpoena against Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The state auditor says he’s ready to subpoena financial records from a New Mexico hospital. Auditor Brian Colon is calling out Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup for a lack of transparency and poor fiscal management.

He says he held a virtual meeting Tuesday with hospital leadership and gave them a deadline. They have one week to turn over requested records or he’ll get a court order. The state auditor says hospital administration and county officials have failed to act appropriately to ensure fiscal responsibility despite McKinley County being a coronavirus hot spot in New Mexico.

Related Content