Atrisco Heritage staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school is closed for cleaning after a staff member tested positive. Atrisco Heritage Academy sent a letter to families assuring them the school will be deep-cleaned over the next three days and is rescheduling registration and ID photos. Officials say they are working on informing anyone who may have recently come in contact with this person.
