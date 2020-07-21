Atrisco Heritage staff member tests positive for COVID-19

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho School Board voted tonight to push back in-person learning until after Labor Day, modifying their original re-entry plan. Students will begin virtual-only learning on August 7. School board members voted 3 to 2 tonight that students will not return to the classroom until September 8.

Under their original re-entry plan approved by the board last week, parents would be able to choose between two options. Each child would either start the year online or enter a hybrid model. Under the hybrid model, kids grades 4-12 would go to school two days a week split up by the last name, and learn from home the other three days. Children K-3 would go to school four days a week.