AskTheGov lets governor answer COVID-19 questions via Twitter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can ask Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham a questions about coronavirus on Twitter.
This week, Twitter is hosting a Q and A session on the coronavirus pandemic with the governors of more than a dozen states. Governor Lujan Grisham started taking questions on Thursday at noon.
To participate search for the #AsktheGov or send her a tweet at her handle @GovMLG.
