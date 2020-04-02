Live Now
Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials provide update on local coronavirus response

#AskTheGov lets governor answer COVID-19 questions via Twitter

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can ask Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham a questions about coronavirus on Twitter.

This week, Twitter is hosting a Q and A session on the coronavirus pandemic with the governors of more than a dozen states. Governor Lujan Grisham started taking questions on Thursday at noon.

To participate search for the #AsktheGov or send her a tweet at her handle @GovMLG.

