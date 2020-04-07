Asian American community speaking out against racism during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of Albuquerque’s Asian American community said they are being targeted and do not feel safe during this coronavirus pandemic.

Staff with the New Mexico Asian Family Center (NMAFC) non-profit organization said since the first coronavirus cases in China were reported late last year, there have been a number of racially charged incidents aimed at Asian Americans in Albuquerque.

“We have a Vietnamese community member who got recently attacked at Costco on Eubank and also we had an international student from China get a racist prank from UNM,” said Bing Hong with NMAFC.

One Asian American woman, who did not want her identity known said whenever she goes out, people harass her, using racial slurs and claims one woman even tried to run her over with her car. “I’ve been told I don’t belong here, I’ve been told I should go back to China and die there and leave Americans alone. I’ve been called names and been told to go home and die.”

Just last month the owners of Asian Noodle Bar on Central and Fourth said they found graffiti on the back of their restaurant, and about two weeks ago a restaurant in Kirtland posted a sign that said: “Closed, you can thank the Chinese government.”

The NMAFC also said it was unacceptable when Pres. Trump called the virus the “China Virus.” They believe that may have opened doors for others to treat Asian Americans poorly.

The NMAFC said they are working with the city of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Police Department to make sure these incidents don’t persist.

