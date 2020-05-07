Arts group looks to beautify local store windows

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe arts group is looking to breathe new life into local storefronts.

“It creates an opportunity to people to see art in unexpected places, and see there is a community of people who care and see there is life going on even when we’re stuck at home,” said Executive Director of Vital Spaces Jonathan Boyd.

Vital Spaces is one of the partners in the ‘Windows of the Future’ project. Other partners include 516 ARTS and The Paseo Project. The goal is to bring in local artists both established and emerging and pay them $500 apiece to create art in the windows of businesses around Santa Fe, Taos and Albuquerque.

“The Arts and Culture Department in Santa Fe is thrilled that this group of organizations has taken the initiative to not only get funding out to artists impacted by COVID-19 but also make art accessible to a wide public across the three participating cities,” says Pauline Kamiyama in a press release, Director of the Arts and Culture Department, City of Santa Fe.

The project was originally planned for late fall and only in Santa Fe but as with so many plans in the last couple of months, things changed.

“With the COVID crisis, we immediately saw an opportunity to bring energy to storefronts, with art, as well as get much-needed funds out to the artists,” said Boyd.

The project is made possible by a grant from the Falling Colors Foundation and community donations. The project is open to all levels of artists and open to creative interpretation, realistic or fantastic, representational, abstract or somewhere in between. Pieces can be submitted for any medium, including music, dance and performance art.

The deadline to submit proposals is May 17. If you are an artist, store owner or an arts-lover interested in donating, click here.