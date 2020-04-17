Artesia Restaurants face off in the Cinnamon Roll War of 2020

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants around the state have been struggling since the order to not allow diners into their business. However, two Artesia restaurants are trying to have a little fun and competition and get the public involved.

“We did, and we didn’t expect that,” said Rob Morrisey Owner of Kith and Kin Coffee. Nether Kith and Kin Coffee or Henry’s BBQ realized what they got themselves into. “It kinda got way out of control, real fast I think,” said Jon Henry, Owner of Henry’s BBQ.

Henry’s BBQ in Artesia started a friendly battle on Facebook with Kith and Kin Coffee on who makes the best cinnamon rolls. After a few friendly jabs back and forth, and people looking for different ways to entertain themselves, the two businesses declared today The Cinnamon Roll Battle of 2020.

“From there, it just developed into something bigger and before we know it we’re having a cinnamon war, and has turned into something we didn’t expect,” said Rob Morrisey.

Neither restaurant says they were expecting the support that they received. Both started taking pre-orders but quickly had to stop because they sold out. Each store normally only sells a few each morning, but today the combined sales were over 500 cinnamon rolls. Both restaurants were wanting to have some fun with this competition and wanted the public to enjoy it as well.

“This is just a way for us to do something different and have fun with everyone through these hard times. There is no trophy or anything, but Henry’s BBQ did sell more cinnamon rolls. As for the best taste? That is up to customers on Facebook.

