Artesia invites public to take virtual tour of town

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Artesia Chamber of Commerce is showcasing the town’s proud history in a virtual tour.

“Right here starts our visitor center. It was the Train Depot back in the 1800s. [The] 1880s to be exact. Then in 1967, the last passenger train came through,” explains a video on Artesia’s Facebook.

The tour on the Chamber’s Facebook page first takes you to the Artesia Visitor Center. It now holds many artifacts from the area. The virtual tour also features a statue called the Derrick Floor, a life-size model of an oil derrick.

Chamber officials also talk about a trio of statues that pay homage to the cattle drive. The statues are a large-scale scene of a cattle thief being caught in the act, and they say it is rumored that the thief is actually Billy the Kid. Chamber officials say through the virtual tours, they hope many will see there is more to this small town than meets the eye.

“Just promote some of the neat things we have in our town, so that when people are able to really move out and about again, visitors and locals alike to come downtown and check out these things that we have either taken for granted as locals or have never seen as visitors,” says Chamber Official Corey Feed.

Chamber officials also take you on a tour of the city’s Veteran’s Memorial and tell you the unique history of the performing arts center.

